Court rules Sarasota deputies names not protected by Marsy's Law

The Court found that the temporary injunction entered in the case is an "unconstitutional prior restraint" that must be dissolved.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A judge on Monday granted the motion to dissolve a temporary emergency injunction that stopped a local newspaper from publishing the names of two deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man named Jeremiah Evans on April 1.

According to court documents, Judge Charles E. Williams ruled that the Herald-Tribune obtained the names of the deputies lawfully and the fatal shooting of Evans is a matter of public concern as it relates to releasing the deputies' names.

Last week, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office contended that the release of the deputies' names would cause "irreparable harm" and the two have a right to confidentiality under Marsy's Law. However, the court found that due to the State Attorney's Office releasing the deputies' names the temporary injunction, in this case, is an "unconstitutional prior restraint that must be dissolved," according to court records.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the deputies identified as "DOE 1" and "DOE 2" in the case are protected under Marsy's Law, but a reporter from the Herald-Tribune recently attempted to verify and seek further information about the last name that was included in one of the memos obtained through a public record request to the State Attorney's Office.

According to the officials, the memo was inadvertently sent without proper redactions. But the Herald's position is that the documents in question are public records, whether redacted or not, were obtained legally and should not fall under the protection of Marsy's Law.

Marsy's Law in Florida protects a victim's right to privacy by not publicizing their name.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman released a statement on Monday in response to the ruling.

"The court has ruled that in this scenario, the identity of our deputy is not protected," the sheriff said, in part. "I greatly respect Judge Williams, and we will abide by his ruling."

He continued, "Although two organizations reported our action in this case indicated a lack of transparency, it was instead based on a good faith belief that Florida Constitution protected all victims of crime, regardless of an inadvertent disclosure of third party."