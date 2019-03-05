BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Sarasota police chief's daughter was shot Thursday and is undergoing surgery in Maryland, according to police officials.

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino was notified that her daughter, an officer with the Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland, was shot in the line of duty.

She was seriously injured and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she is undergoing surgery.

Her name was not immediately available.

She was wounded during a standoff with an armed man in a home. The suspect shot at officers, who returned fire. The suspect was killed.

Related: Police officer shot, another man dead after incident in Baltimore Co.

Sarasota police say DiPino is in Maryland with her daughter and family.

"The Sarasota Police Department asks for the Chief’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time," the department said in a statement.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.