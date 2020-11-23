SARASOTA, Fla. — The Pine View School community is mourning the loss of one of its sixth graders.
The school's principal, Dr. Stephen Covert, said in a post that Ethan Isaacs was killed in a sailing accident over the weekend. The Sarasota County School District confirmed the news with 10 Tampa Bay Monday morning.
“As we head into the Thanksgiving Break, please, remember the Isaacs family and cherish time with your family and loved ones. Again, we express our sincerest condolences to the Isaacs family and friends for their loss," a post from Principal Covert said in part.
The Sarasota Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission responded to a call about a boating accident near the John Ringling Causeway Bridge. FWC said two boats that were part of a youth sailing club practice crashed into each other near the bridge.
Principal Covert said additional counselors and support staff are on hand at Pine View for both in-person students and remote learners.
