Sarasota County schools introduces clear bag policy for athletic events

Just a week ago, Manatee County Schools announced the implementation of the clear bag policy in addition to other safety measures.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the new school year gets underway, Sarasota County Schools is introducing the school district's athletic event bag policy requiring clear bags, according to an announcement on Monday.

As students, friends, parents and those attending athletic events show up to support their teams, guests should know only clear bags will make it through the doors.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags will be accepted and they cannot exceed 12" x 12" x 6", the school district says. Other acceptable containers include one-gallon clear plastic bags, a purse or small clutch that is about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

As a reminder, Sarasota County Schools says the following items are not allowed at athletic events:

Alcoholic beverages, animals, cans, glass, horns, laser pointers, open umbrellas, drones, strollers, tobacco products and weapons.