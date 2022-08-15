x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sarasota County

Sarasota County schools introduces clear bag policy for athletic events

Just a week ago, Manatee County Schools announced the implementation of the clear bag policy in addition to other safety measures.
Credit: AP
Fans walk into the the Edward Jones Dome with their belongings in clear bags, part of the NFL's new bag policy, before the start of an NFL football game between the St. Louis Rams and the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the new school year gets underway, Sarasota County Schools is introducing the school district's athletic event bag policy requiring clear bags, according to an announcement on Monday.

As students, friends, parents and those attending athletic events show up to support their teams, guests should know only clear bags will make it through the doors. 

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags will be accepted and they cannot exceed 12" x 12" x 6", the school district says. Other acceptable containers include one-gallon clear plastic bags, a purse or small clutch that is about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. 

As a reminder, Sarasota County Schools says the following items are not allowed at athletic events:

Alcoholic beverages, animals, cans, glass, horns, laser pointers, open umbrellas, drones, strollers, tobacco products and weapons. 

Just last week, Manatee County Schools also announced its clear bag policy for athletic events in addition to more safety precautions like wanding and a weapons detection system.

RELATED: Manatee County schools to enforce clear bag policy, other safety measures at athletic events

RELATED: 'Abject failure': Uvalde school massacre could have been stopped in 3 minutes, DPS says

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'No swim' advisory lifted for Sarasota County beaches

Before You Leave, Check This Out