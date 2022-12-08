x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

Manatee County schools to enforce clear bag policy, other safety measures at athletic events

The district says the new measures will go into effect immediately.

More Videos

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County announced Friday that it will implement districtwide enhanced safety and security measures at district athletic events. 

According to a news release, these measures will include the use of new weapons detection systems, wanding and the resumption of a clear bag policy. 

In the statement, the district says fans will be allowed to bring in one large clear bag, plus a small clutch-type handbag.

"The large clear bag must be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and made of clear material that may be easily searched. A gallon-sized Ziploc bag is a readily available clear bag that meets these requirements, the district explains. 

"The small clutch-type handbag can be used to carry personal items and will be subject to search by security officials or law enforcement. The clutch must be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”. Every spectator, including children, may bring in one clear bag." 

The district says the new measures will go into effect immediately. 

More information can be found here

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out