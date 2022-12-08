Manatee County schools to enforce clear bag policy, other safety measures at athletic events

The district says the new measures will go into effect immediately.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County announced Friday that it will implement districtwide enhanced safety and security measures at district athletic events.

According to a news release, these measures will include the use of new weapons detection systems, wanding and the resumption of a clear bag policy.

In the statement, the district says fans will be allowed to bring in one large clear bag, plus a small clutch-type handbag.

"The large clear bag must be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and made of clear material that may be easily searched. A gallon-sized Ziploc bag is a readily available clear bag that meets these requirements, the district explains.

"The small clutch-type handbag can be used to carry personal items and will be subject to search by security officials or law enforcement. The clutch must be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”. Every spectator, including children, may bring in one clear bag."

