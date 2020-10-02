NORTH PORT, Fla. — You could be the proud owner of a new piece of land in North Port.

Several properties are up for grabs, even though development in the area is flourishing. Many of the properties are owned by the county because the previous owners did not pay their taxes.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re thinking about putting in your bid:

There are 182 vacant lots.

Some of them are in remote, undeveloped areas, others are in central neighborhoods.

There is no minimum bid.

According to Sarasota County’s website, you need to complete the blank contract in the documents library and submit in a sealed envelope to the address listed on the website.

"One thing that's important is that when these homes are sold to someone for whatever amount, is that they will go back on the tax roll," City of North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. "People will be paying taxes and fees on these properties, which ultimately go back to local government."

That tax money will be used for things like affordable housing.

Bidding is going on now through March 2.

