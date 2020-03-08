City of Venice one step closer to passing face mask mandate

VENICE, Fla. — The city of Venice in Sarasota County is another step closer to adopting a face mask mandate.
The motion was originally an emergency ordinance to require face masks for everyone living, working and visiting the city, but it required a unanimous vote to pass immediately.
The ordinance passed 3-2 and Mayor Ron Feinsod moved to make the order a regular ordinance, which requires a second reading and another vote to become law.
The city said a second reading and another vote will happen the week of Aug. 17 with a specific date yet to be announced.
If passed, the mask mandate requires face coverings in any public indoor or and outdoor location where social distancing isn't possible, excluding homes.
There are more than a dozen exceptions to the order:
- When social distancing
- When eating or drinking
- When inside a vehicle
- In schools or daycare facilities that apply their own mask policies and procedures
- In government facilities like police and fire stations and administrative offices which can apply their own policies
- When inside a hotel room, vacation rental or similar accommodation that is not accessible to the public
- If a person is under 6 years old, the use of a face covering is left up to the child's parent or guardian. Children under 2 are not required to wear a mask
- If a person has a health condition that would be exacerbated by wearing a mask
- Those not working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other people
- Those working in an environment that can maintain social distancing from others
- Those working in a business or profession where wearing a face covering would prevent them from performing job duties
- When exercising while maintaining social distancing
- Those in public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements are governed by their respective agencies
- Those communicating with hearing-impaired people who need to see the person's mouth to communicate
Those found in violation of the ordinance could face fines from $50 to $500.
If passed, the ordinance would last for 30 days before having to be reconsidered by the city council.
