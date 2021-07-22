Wild hogs destroy yards in Sarasota County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says the wild hogs aren't native to Florida but have lived in the state fore hundred of years.

Some people who live in North Port say they have a problem and it's with wild hogs in the area, according to WWSB.

The TV station reports neighbors are upset their lawns are getting dug up and say the hogs are to blame.

North Port isn't the only community in the area getting hit by the hogs.

WWSB says people living in The Isles in Sarasota have seen the same type of problem. For them, it's been happening for months, the TV station said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says keeping the boars off your property can be difficult, but suggests adequate fencing should keep them out of small yards and gardens.

You can read more about wild hogs from FWC on their website.