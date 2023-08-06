Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-boat crash in Sarasota, FWC says

The FWC, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Sarasota County Emergency Medical Services all responded to the collision.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was hurt Saturday afternoon in a boat crash in Sarasota, officials say.

At around 12:30 p.m., authorities received a report of a crash that occurred in Little Sarasota Bay involving two personal watercraft, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told 10 Tampa Bay.

The FWC, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Sarasota County Emergency Medical Services reportedly arrived at the location of the incident where they found the two boats that collided.

Officials say preliminary information shows each watercraft had two people on board and both vessels were operating on plane when the crash happened. A 27-year-old woman was hurt as a result of the collision and was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.