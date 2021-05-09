Shots fired in neighborhood near Lake Gibson High School, SWAT team at scene

Officials say reportedly one suspect is in custody.

TAMPA, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's SWAT team, helicopter and Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) are near Lake Gibson High Schools where officials say shots were reportedly fired from a house into a neighborhood.

The area is north of I-4, just east of Highway 98 in North Lakeland.

Sheriff's officials say that North Socrum Loop Road near Marcum Road is closed. Traffic is being pointed in a different direction.

Once at the scene near the residence, deputies were under attack but were not injured, officials say.

The Sheriff's spokesman Brian Bruchey says helicopters are in the air and teams on the ground.

Officials say residents near the shooting location have been asked to stay in their homes until they receive the "all-clear".

One suspect is reportedly in custody, officials report.

Sheriff Grady Judd is at the scene and will possibly provide an update at 9 a.m., officials say.