Police: Skydiver dies from injuries following 'hard landing' in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Canadian man is dead after a "hard landing" at a Zephyrhills skydiving company, according to police.

Authorities say at 1:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call in reference to a "hard landing of a solo skydiver" at Skydive City in Zephyrhills.

The skydiver, 33-year-old James Southam, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with severe injuries, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.