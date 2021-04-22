St. Pete raises flag ahead of Firestone Grand Prix

Race events will take place from Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ahead of drivers getting ready to race through downtown St. Pete for the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix, the city has hoisted the race's flag.

City leaders were joined by two-time race winner and INDYCAR driver for A.J. Foyt Racing, Sebastien Bourdais for the event Thursday.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg takes place from Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25 and will mark the first time fans will be allowed to watch the races since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

There will be safety guidelines and protocols in place to keep fans safe as they watch the races.

Masks or face covering will be required at all times, even outside at the event. But "spectators who do not have a mask or facial covering will be issued a mask at the entry gates."

Those who are planning to go this weekend can learn more about the health and safety rules here.