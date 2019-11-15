CLEARWATER, Fla. — Making Clearwater beautiful from the bay to the beach! There's a new program to promote a cleaner environment with some beautiful artwork that you'll start seeing all around the city.

These Countryside High School art students are spending an afternoon painting three storm drains along Landmark Drive. TJ Guerrero is the president of the art club.

"We're just trying to make sure that everyone knows that these sewer drains lead to the ocean, lead to the gulf, and we don't want garbage and stuff going to the gulf where it harms animals and sea animals, he said.

It's part of a new program in the city of Clearwater to get residents involved in creating meaningful art.

"And I saw that and I thought oh my gosh this sounds like something right up my students' alley," said Allyson Leja, an art teacher at Countryside High.

Over a few weeks, the students sketched some designs and picked three to bring to life.

"This is actually a really fun experience because I personally have never had any art displayed like this," said Guerrero. "And the fact that we're all doing a collaboration. I think it's a really cool experience."

Leja is thrilled for the opportunity for her students.

"I'm so proud of them," she said. "It's just really cool to see them use their talent to get their word out, their voice heard and also just to make the world a better place. It's touching, it makes me really happy."

It only took a few hours of hard work by about a dozen students and all three storm drains were transformed.

Click here if you live in the city of Clearwater and want to know more about the program.

