Strawberry Festival parade to take place Monday afternoon

This year, the two parades typically held during the festival were merged into one.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The only thing better than two parades is when those parades combine into one big one.

That's exactly what's happening during the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Typically, the festival hosts two parades: Berry Fine Productions Grand Parade and the Strawberry Youth Parade. This year, the parades were merged into one. Festival leaders say both parades are held to highlight civic groups, recreational leagues, dance studios, school marching bands and many other community organizations and businesses.

This year, festival leaders say the idea of blending the two events will help local businesses and organizations that have had to change their hours of operation or close during the parades.

“We know the Strawberry Youth Parade is a time-honored community tradition that many look forward to each year,” said Chairwoman of the Strawberry Youth Parade Pat Pogue. “Many elements of the youth parade will remain and, by combining with Berry Fine Productions Grand Parade, we are looking forward to giving our city the biggest and best parade ever!”

The parade will start at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, and is set to pass by the south side of the festival grounds in Plant City at about 2 p.m.

This year's festival runs through March 14.