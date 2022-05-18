Award-winning restaurant Sunda New Asian coming to Midtown Tampa

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2022.

TAMPA, Fla — A delicious restaurant with the accolades to back it up is headed to Midtown Tampa.

Award-winning and founded in Chicago, Sunda New Asian will open in Midtown Tampa in late 2022, Bromley Companies announced. The modern Southeast Asian restaurant brings a variety of dining options to the Tampa area.

Tampa is the third location following the original location in Chicago and another in Nashville.

"As Sunda begins a national expansion of its incredible concept, Midtown Tampa is pleased to be home to its only Florida location," Bromley Companies CEO Nicholas Haines said in a news release.

Restauranteur and Emmy award-winning TV personality Billy Dec is at the forefront of Sunday New Asian. He founded the concept back in 2009 after traveling throughout Southeast Asia, including his mom's native island of the Philippines.

The menu features sushi, dim sum, noodles, salad, rice dishes and more.

Celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Michael Jordan, Barbra Streisand, Pete Davidson, LeBron James, Jamie Foxx, Steven Tyler, David Schwimmer and more have dined in the existing location. Former first lady Michelle Obama has also been a guest at the Sunda New Asian table.

The restaurant brings together culturally-important food from Southeast Asian countries like Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, according to a news release. In addition to delicious bites, guests can get in on sushi rolling classes, a traditional island-style feast, mixology classes, sake tastings and other culinary offerings.