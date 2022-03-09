Construction begins on Whole Foods Market in St. Petersburg

This is the fifth Whole Foods Market in the Tampa Bay area and the first in St. Pete.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Grocery shoppers in the St. Petersburg area will soon have a new place to wander the aisles of as a popular supermarket begins to break ground.

Whole Foods Market is opening a free-standing organic grocery store located at 201 38th Avenue North.

Since receiving all of the proper permits, J Square Developers and SJC Ventures have begun demolition and construction on the first Whole Foods in St. Petersburg, according to a news release.

Residents have been waiting for over a year for this development to get underway. Right now, people who live in St. Pete and want to head to Whole Foods have to either hit up the one in Clearwater or cross the bridge to Tampa.

At the conclusion of construction, this will be the fifth Whole Foods Market in the Tampa Bay area. There are four other locations in Carrollwood, Clearwater, Midtown Tampa and Sarasota.

“Part of the early construction process will include re-routing an existing storm sewer line that runs right through the middle of the property so passersby will see that happening first, plus demolition of the existing structures before going vertical,” Jay Miller, CEO of J Square Developers, said in a news release.

Hawkins Construction is the general contractor on site and Sunrise Plaza Holdings is the owner of the property.