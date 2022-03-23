Your complete guide to the Tampa Bay AirFest

The free event will be held on March 26-27 at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's back and ready to roll! We're just days away from the Tampa Bay AirFest, held at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The free event will take place March 26-27 and promises to be jampacked with "heart-pounding" flight performances and family-friendly activities.

Whether it's your first time at the air show or you've been counting down the days for its return, here's everything you need to know.

How much does it cost?

General admission and parking are FREE. The AirFest does offer a limited amount of premium seating tickets while supplies last. You can find more information on those tickets here.

When should I get there?

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Opening ceremonies will begin at noon.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Fat Albert will be at 3 p.m.

For more info about the schedule of events, click here.

Who's gonna be there?

The famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels are probably the most well-known performers coming to the Tampa Bay AirFest. But, they're not the only ones performing. Here's the lineup:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Scott "Scooter" Yoak

Jim Tobul

Michael Goulian

Matt Younkin

Kevin Coleman

Jerry "Jive" Kerby

Para-Commandos

F-22 Demo Team

C-17 Demo Team

KC-135 Stratotanker

What should I bring?

Tampa Bay AirFest organizers suggest bringing the following to the event:

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Hearing protection

Hats

Credit cards / mobile payment / cash (ATMs will be available)

Empty bottles to fill with chilled water

Backpack-type folding chairs

Something for the kids to do / snacks for the ride home

What can't I bring?

Weapons of any kind including pocket knives, pocket tools, scissors, box cutters, billy clubs, large heavy chain-link jewelry or belts, mace and pepper spray

Firearms of any type

Toys that resemble firearms, laser pointers

RC aircraft & drones

Flammable items and fireworks

Pets (service animals will be allowed)

Spray paint and silly string

Outside food (small snacks will be allowed)

Coolers

Grills

Glass containers or bottles

Liquid without factory seal intact (baby bottles will be allowed)

Walkie-talkies, HAM radios, scanners

Alcohol and illegal drugs

Marijuana or CBD oil (recreational and medicinal)

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, heelies, roller skates or roller blades

"Excessively" large items and bags (the only exceptions are diaper bags, small purses and small camera bags)

What about the kids?

Tampa Bay AirFest organizers say the Blue Angels kids zone is the only Blue Angel-themed children's area in the U.S. Fun for the kids include a 36-foot tall turbo shuttle corkscrew slide, multiple Blue Angel slides and bounce houses along with an Extreme Air Power Jump. For more info, click here.

Can I see planes up close?

There will be multiple aircraft on display during the Tampa Bay AirFest. From fighters to tankers to warbirds and civilian planes to bombers, you'll be able to get a close-up look at the aircraft.

For more information on the types of aircraft that will be on display, click here.

What if I get hungry?

There will be multiple food options available at the Tampa Bay AirFest. Options include:

Hot dogs, bratwurst and sausage

Burgers & sandwiches

Gyros

Cheese Steaks

Pizza

Chick Pita

Snacks including nachos, chips and soft pretzels

Desserts include ice cream sundae cones, ice cream bars, Italian ice and ice cream sandwiches

An assortment of drinks

For more information, click here.

How do I get there?

If you're coming from South Tampa and areas east of Tampa, use the Dale Mabry and MacDill Avenue gates.

If you're coming from areas west of Tampa, use S West Shore Boulevard at Interbay to enter the Tanker Way Gate (just east of Manhattan Avenue).

If you have a Department of Defense ID, please only use the Bayshore Gate.

While carpooling is encouraged, AirFest organizers discourage guests from using rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft.

For more directions and gate info, click here.

Got questions?