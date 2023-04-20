Earth Day 2023 events happening around Tampa Bay

If you're looking for a local event to observe Earth Day, we've got a list of some happening around the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday, April 22 is Earth Day! According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, this year's Earth Day is expected to "mobilize" more than 1 billion people across the world to come together for the "health of the environment and future generations."

"Since the first observance in 1970, Earth Day has grown into the largest civic observance in the world," the DEP said on its website. "People spend the day hiking, paddling and enjoying the outdoors, as well as participating in cleanup and restoration projects. It’s an opportunity to think about how our lives impact the environment. This year, consider what you can do to incorporate positive environmental practices into your daily routine, so each day is Earth Day."

If you're looking for a local event to observe Earth Day, we've got a list of some happening around the Tampa Bay area.

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21

Where: Pier 60, 1 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater Beach

What: "Come out to the Sugar Sand Festival and join us at sunset for a cleanup to celebrate our beautiful planet and protect the beaches that residents and visitors enjoy year-round."

When: Saturday, April 22 & Sunday, April 23

Where: The Florida Botanical Gardens, Largo

What: Celebrate Earth Day for free at the Florida Botanical Gardens. For more information, click here.

When: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Rowlett Park, 2401 East Yukon Street, Tampa

What: "Join us on Earth Day for a Rowlett Park Clean Up to celebrate and give back to the community as part of Global Youth Service Month events!"

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater

What: "Celebrate Earth Day with Moccasin Lake Nature Park! There will be music, presentations, children’s crafts, reptiles and birds of prey, and food trucks!"

When: Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22

Where: Across St. Petersburg

What: Get your complete guide to Earth Week events across St. Petersburg. Click here for more info.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: MOSI, 4801 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa