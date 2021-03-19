Tampa mayor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Jane Castor got her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, a city spokesperson said.

Castor received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the FEMA-run vaccine site located at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

This, after Gov. Ron DeSantis lowered the vaccine eligibility age to people in Florida ages 50 and up starting Monday, March 22. The announcement came less than a week after the governor lowered the age to 60 and up.

DeSantis says the next move will likely be to "just open it up to everybody," but he's still not sure when.

Nationwide, President Biden has put out a directive for all states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. So far, Alaska has already lowered its eligibility to people ages 16 and up. Other states, including Connecticut, Ohio and Michigan, announced eligibility will be lowered to 16 and up in the coming weeks.