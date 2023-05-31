Tampa, St. Pete to recognize Pride Month on Thursday

Both cities have Pride flag raising ceremonies scheduled for Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Both Tampa and St. Petersburg will kick off the start of June by recognizing Pride month.

In St. Petersburg, city officials will raise the Pride flag at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at St. Pete City Hall located at 175 5th St. N.

"Intentional inclusivity has always been one of our administration's core principles," Mayor Ken Welch said.

"Our annual Pride festivities, culminating with Florida's largest Pride parade and festival, highlight our city's support for our LGBTQ+ community, and all who have experienced marginalization. I'm proud to be leading a city that embraces our LGBTQ+ community. Our citizens are valued for who they are, not who they love or how they identify. [All] of us are St. Pete."

Other events include St. Pete Pride at the Pride Parade on Saturday, June 24, and the Pride In Grand Central Street Fair on Sunday, June 25.

In Tampa, the mayor and city leaders will also host an LGBT flag-raising ceremony to celebrate and recognize the importance of Pride Month. The event will start at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Old City Hall, located at 315 E Kennedy Blvd.

The city of Tampa said the month is dedicated to "the uplifting of LGBT voices, a celebration of LGBT culture, and the support of LGBT rights."