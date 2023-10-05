Have fun, stay cool: Things to do indoors around Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yes, Florida is a paradise where sunshine and beauty are all around, but there's another thing that comes with it — the heat and humidity.
Summer in Florida is oftentimes hot, sticky and wet. That's because the summer months are also our rainy season.
Even if you manage to dodge the rain, going to the beach to cool off might not bring you relief, since water temperatures are currently above-normal reaching the mid-90s in some areas.
So, if the outdoors isn't for you right now (we understand), what else can you do to have fun with your friends and family?
Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to "beat the heat" and still have unique experiences around the Tampa Bay area. And they all come with air conditioning.
Here are just a few you can check out.
Aquariums 🦈🐠🐬
Mote Marine Aquarium - Sarasota
The Florida Aquarium - Tampa
Clearwater Marine Aquarium - St. Petersburg
Museums 🖼️
Salvador Dali Museum - St. Petersburg
Morean Arts Center - St. Petersburg
Fairgrounds St. Pete - St. Petersburg
Tampa Museum of Art - Tampa
Imagine Museum - St. Petersburg
Movie Theaters 📽️🍿
Tampa Theatre - Tampa
Studio Movie Grill - Seminole
CinéBistro - Tampa, Clearwater
History 🏛️
JC Newman Cigar Co. - Ybor City
Tampa Bay History Center - Tampa
Henry B. Plant Museum - Tampa
Family-friendly fun 👪
Glazer Children's Museum - Tampa
Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center - Madeira Beach
Great Explorations Children's Museum - St. Petersburg
More fun 🎰🍽️
Armature Works - Tampa