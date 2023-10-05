x
Have fun, stay cool: Things to do indoors around Tampa Bay

If the outdoors isn't for you right now, there are still plenty of fun and unique things you can do that come with air conditioning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yes, Florida is a paradise where sunshine and beauty are all around, but there's another thing that comes with it — the heat and humidity

Summer in Florida is oftentimes hot, sticky and wet. That's because the summer months are also our rainy season

Even if you manage to dodge the rain, going to the beach to cool off might not bring you relief, since water temperatures are currently above-normal reaching the mid-90s in some areas. 

So, if the outdoors isn't for you right now (we understand), what else can you do to have fun with your friends and family? 

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to "beat the heat" and still have unique experiences around the Tampa Bay area. And they all come with air conditioning.

Here are just a few you can check out. 

Aquariums 🦈🐠🐬

Mote Marine Aquarium - Sarasota

The Florida Aquarium - Tampa

Clearwater Marine Aquarium - St. Petersburg

Museums 🖼️

Salvador Dali Museum - St. Petersburg 

Morean Arts Center - St. Petersburg

Fairgrounds St. Pete - St. Petersburg

Tampa Museum of Art - Tampa 

Imagine Museum - St. Petersburg

Movie Theaters 📽️🍿

Tampa Theatre - Tampa

Studio Movie Grill - Seminole

CinéBistro - Tampa, Clearwater

History 🏛️

JC Newman Cigar Co. - Ybor City

Tampa Bay History Center - Tampa

Henry B. Plant Museum - Tampa

Family-friendly fun 👪

Glazer Children's Museum - Tampa

Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center - Madeira Beach

Great Explorations Children's Museum - St. Petersburg

MOSI - Museum of Science & Industry - Tampa

More fun 🎰🍽️

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa

Armature Works - Tampa

