TAMPA, Fla. — Tow truck operators from across Tampa Bay met up on the Howard Frankland Bridge to honor a tow truck driver who was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Allison Huffman slammed her car into Rodger Perez-Borotto in the early hours of Feb. 15, 2016.

Perez-Borotto had been stopped on the side of the road to help another driver whose SUV had broken down. He was on the shoulder of the road when Huffman, 38, hit his truck and sent him flying, investigators said.

After fleeing the scene, she ditched her car and took a cab to the Hard Rock Casino where she spent several hours drinking and gambling.

Huffman was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2018.

Now, tow truck operators light up their rigs to honor Perez-Borotto and to bring awareness to drivers to slow down and move over. In Florida, it’s the law for drivers to slow down or move over when there are emergency responders on the side of the road.

Nationwide Towing owner, Ginger Darling said already this year there have been about 12 tow truck operators hit and killed at work across the United States.

