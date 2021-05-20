Tampa Mayor Castor, Police Chief Dugan give update on Citizens Review Board

Back in November, the city delayed making any proposed changes to the board.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan are set to give an update on the city's Citizens Review Board.

Details at this time aren't available, but the mayor and police chief are set to provide details at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

In November 2020, the city delayed taking action on proposed changes to the Citizen's Review Board.

Over the summer, in response to the death of George Floyd and dozens of Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Mayor Jane Castor, the Tampa Police Department and others promised swift reforms for the CRB.

But months later, the proposal offered only one seat on the board to be selected by Tampa‘s NAACP chapter which would still have to be approved by City Council.

The CRB would still have no subpoena powers, no authority to investigate open cases and would’ve allowed retired police officers to sit on the board.