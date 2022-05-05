Tampa City Council approves funding for infrastructure improvements

City officials say the work will create lasting improvements for years to come.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, Tampa City Council members unanimously passed an agreement between the city and Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. for $21 million.

It’s part of the first phase of the Foundation for Tampa’s Neighborhoods. The goal of the project is to bring water, wastewater, stormwater and roadway improvements to multiple neighborhoods within city limits.

Joyce Mitchelle has lived in the East Tampa area her whole life. She said she deals with water issues and roadway problems on a regular basis and so do her neighbors. She also said these infrastructure improvements are greatly needed.

“If they will do the full project and do it right, it will be great for the neighborhood and for the future kids of this generation," said Mitchelle.

The improvements will be made in East Tampa, Forest Hills, Macfarlane Park and Virginia Park. The work will begin in East Tampa and MacFarlane Park.

City officials said it will consist of wastewater pipeline lining and manhole rehabilitation and replacement. “It includes 25 miles of pipeline being lined,” said Brad Baird, Deputy Administrator of Infrastructure.

The second portion of the project will include water pipe bursting construction and will take place in all four neighborhoods. Then, stormwater work and road improvements will follow after.

Construction is set to begin this summer and most of the operations will take place around 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the week.

Mitchelle doesn't mind the thought of dealing with construction because she knows how much the work is needed.