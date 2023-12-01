Tampa Riverwalk claims 2nd place among USA Today's 'America's Top 10 Riverwalks'

The list is part of USAToday's 10Best Reader's Choice Travel Awards.

TAMPA, Fla. — Add this to the list of reasons to love the Tampa Bay area — the Tampa Riverwalk landed a spot on USA Today's "America's Top 10 Riverwalks."

The votes have been counted and the Tampa Riverwalk came in second place behind Detroit's International Riverwalk, Friends of the Riverwalk announced in a news release. This is the first time Tampa has been nominated in USA Today's Reader's Choice Travel Awards.

The Tampa Riverwalk was up against some strict competition including Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, and Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, which both followed behind. Detroit International Riverwalk earned the No. 1 spot last year in the "10Best Riverwalk readers' poll' as well.

A panel of travel editors and experts selected 20 riverwalks across the U.S. and let online voters determine the top 10 winners.

"We're grateful to everyone who voted and it was truly an honor to be nominated alongside some amazing cities and riverwalks," MaryBeth Williams, executive director of Friends of the Riverwalk, said in a statement. "Our vision is for the Tampa Riverwalk to be America’s iconic riverwalk and we are on our way to seeing that vision materialize. We hope this inspires people from all over the U.S. to include the Tampa Riverwalk in their travel plans and see for themselves what our amazing our city has to offer."

What makes the Tampa Riverwalk so special?

The experts noted its outstanding scenery and how it links businesses, parks and museums while serving as a central location for community activities.

Here's a look at the top 10 list.