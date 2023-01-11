Tampa Riverwalk among finalists for USA Today's '10Best Riverwalks'

The 10 winning riverwalks will be announced on Friday, Feb. 17.

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor has been trying to tell everyone Tampa has it all.

The Tampa Riverwalk is among the top 20 finalists in USA Today's 10Best Riverwalks across the U.S. Currently sitting in the No. 2 spot, people who love the Tampa Riverwalk can help secure its spot on the list by casting their own vote. Voting ends at noon on Feb. 6.

Up against the Tampa Riverwalk, there is the Chicago Riverwalk, Charles River Esplanade in Boston, Detroit International Riverwalk, San Antonio River Walk, Tennessee River Park and more.

The 2.6-mile-long Tampa Riverwalk connects businesses, parks and museums along the riverfront in Tampa. It's also a hosting site for performances, art, leisure and fitness activities.

So far, Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, is in first, followed by Tampa and then the Mississippi Riverwalk in Dubuque, Iowa.

Don't be surprised if you spot kayakers, boaters and other watercraft floating down the river either.