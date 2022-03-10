Temple Terrace police launch drone program

Police say drones can help search for missing and endangered people as well as assist in investigating crime scenes.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Police in Temple Terrace are taking to the skies to fight crime. The police department says a new drone program will give law enforcement a bird's eye view of various situations.

Corporal Time Elmer was the first member of the police department to the Federal Aviation Administration's pilot test. But, soon the city says Elmer will be joined by other officers once they become certified.

The Drone Response Team has been in the works over the course of the last year, TTPD says. According to law enforcement, drones can help search for missing and endangered people as well as assist in investigating crime scenes.

“We are excited to implement a program that will augment the abilities of our officers and our department. The use of drones is truly a force multiplier and will assist our agency in times of need,” said Corporal Elmer in a news release.

On top of helping police investigate crimes, TTPD says the drones will also be used to access areas damaged by hurricanes, tornados and other natural disasters.