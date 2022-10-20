Temple Terrace man killed in single-car crash on I-75

The driver, who hasn't been identified, lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Temple Terrace man died in a one-car crash early Thursday morning in Lee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man lost control of his car at approximately 4:40 a.m. as he was driving south on I-75, FHP explained. The crash happened north of Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers at mile marker 132.

As the driver lost control, the car rotated and went off the road before colliding with a tree, a crash report says. The 64-year-old man, who authorities have yet to identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.