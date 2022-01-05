Tom Brady teams up with non-profit to create special license plate

The license plate is available to registered Florida automobiles only.

FLORIDA, USA — Tom Brady will soon be hitching a ride on the backs of thousands of Florida drivers' cars.

No, the G.O.A.T. is not hitchhiking. He's teamed up with Best Buddies to release a special license plate free to registered Florida drivers.

If you want one, you'll have to be quick. The license plates are limited to the first 2,500 verified people and it's only one free plate per Florida vehicle registration.

It's important to know that for those who apply and are one of the 2,500 recipients, the $35 license plate is free from Best Buddies and Tom Brady. However, "you will still need to pay your normal registration fees to the state of Florida."

The Best Buddies license plate is relying on the people of Florida to register for the plate first before it can be manufactured.

"Before the new Best Buddies specialty license plate is manufactured, 3,000 vouchers must be completed within two years of the initial offering date," according to the voucher terms and conditions as specified by Best Buddies.

