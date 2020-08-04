TAMPA, Fla. — Now more than ever, local organizations need help feeding and providing necessities to those in need around Tampa Bay.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who just moved to the area to be a Buccaneer, is the next person stepping up to the plate. He and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen just donated enough money to pay for 750,000 meals at Feeding Tampa Bay.

The organization made the donation announcement on Twitter, thanking Brady, Bündchen and their family for giving back to the community. Feeding Tampa Bay did not specify how much money Brady and Bündchen donated.

Feeding Tampa Bay supplies hundreds of thousands of meals to people across 10 counties. When we aren't in a pandemic, this amounts to providing more than 5 million meals every month.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the need for fresh food and other household items has increased dramatically. And, panic buying of groceries has led to a drop in donations to organizations like Feeding Tampa Bay.

"Donations we would typically receive during a crisis are slowing as product flies off of store shelves, leading us to purchase more food than ever for children and seniors in need," the organization said on its website.

According to Feeding Tampa Bay, the organization has provided 2,600 meals to kids every day, delivered more than 8,000 meals to senior sites and ramped up production at Trinity Cafe to create 10,000 to-go meals every week.

Brady isn't the only local sports star giving to Feeding Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Rays last week said it would donate $250,000 to the organization.

Brady, 42, has not yet played as a Buccaneer after signing a two-year, $50 million contract. He moved to the team after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

