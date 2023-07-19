TPA's large flamingo statue 'Phoebe' competes for title of top public art project

The big pink bird, named Phoebe, was announced as one of the contestants in the 2023 CODAwawards Top 100 list.

TAMPA, Florida — The giant flamingo on center display at Tampa International Airport is back in the spotlight competing for the title of the most successful projects integrating commissioned art into public spaces.

The big pink bird, named Phoebe, was announced as one of the contestants in the 2023 CODAawards Top 100 list.

The CODAawards jury voted and selected the top 100 most successful projects that integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces. And now it's time for people to cast their votes for their favorite.

The top two projects with the most votes will be crowned People's Choice winners.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Phoebe ranks in at around No. 13 with votes. Other projects seeing a significant number of votes include the Aquarius Art Tunnel at Bush Intercontinental Airport with 131 votes and 13 Moons (Seeds) at New York City's Thomas Paine Park with 195 votes.

Voting for the People's Choice Awards is open until July 31. Winners will be announced later at the end of August.

Click here to cast your vote for Phoebe and to check out the other 99 projects that are competing for the No. 1 spot.

The 21-foot, very Instagrammable bird sculpture became an instant staple at Tampa International Airport, with travelers from across the globe stopping to snap selfies with it as they head to their gates.

The floor-to-ceiling flamingo piece by artist Matthew Mazzotta was first announced back in 2020.

Made of resin and fiberglass, the sculpture is officially named "HOME." Though as the bird started gaining attention upon its installation, both the artist and the airport agreed it needed a more personal moniker.