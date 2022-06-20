Father, lawyer of Tyre Sampson address 'accidental death' autopsy report

On March 24, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding an amusement park ride in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Tyre Sampson is expected to address a recently released autopsy report that ruled the teen's death as "accidental." The 14-year-old was in Orlando on a spring break trip. He fell to his death from an amusement park ride.

An investigation showed the safety protocols were not followed and the ride was adjusted manually prior to Sampson's ride. Sampson also weighed more than regulation allowed for the ride's passengers.

On Monday, Yarnell Sampson, Tyre's father, and attorney Ben Crump will address the recently released autopsy report, in which the medical examiner determined Tyre's death accidental and caused by blunt force trauma. The two will be speaking near ICON Park, where Tyre died.

In April, Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson, the parents of Tyre Sampson, filed a lawsuit against several companies related to the Orlando FreeFall tower ride, including ICON Park and ride operating company The Slingshot Group.