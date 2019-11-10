TAMPA, Fla. — Good news for all you pet lovers out there! Uber is allowing riders to take their furry friends along for the ride with a new feature in the app.

The Uber Pet feature will be available in select cities starting on Oct. 16, Fox Business reports.

Riders will pay a $3 to $5 surcharge once the option is selected.

The feature is Uber's response to riders' trips being canceled for bringing pets along, The Verge reports.

Uber drivers will have the option to opt-out of the feature. If the driver decides to welcome pets, Uber says they will receive a "significant portion" of the surcharge on top of the earnings from the trip.

Service animals, on the other hand, are exempt and are allowed to ride at all times without the extra fee or feature.

Starting Oct. 16, the feature is set to be available in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and around Tampa Bay.

