Ukrainian community in Tampa Bay region honors culture in annual 'AutumnFest'

Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church hosted the two-day event over the weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ukrainian Americans and those who've found refuge away from Russia paid tribute to their culture at the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"There is nothing about war today," Sergiy Borysov, co-host of the event, said. "Let's rejoice because we are Ukrainians."

The church hosted its 42nd annual AutumnFest after delays from the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekend event was made up of food, vendors and performances including from New York City-based Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.

The emotions this year ran deeper for Tetiana Chupryna. Her mother is among the millions of Ukrainians displaced since Russia launched its attack this past February.

"It was a miracle that I took my mom out," Tetiana said.

Her mother Valentyna made it to the Tampa Bay area this past July. It had been years since the two were together.

Valentyna can still recall the fear and danger she felt when leaving the Kharkiv region located in eastern Ukraine to seek refuge in Tampa Bay.

From the torturing of people to the lives she saw lost, and the efforts to destroy Ukrainian culture, she said.

"It's a blessing to see my grandchildren right now," Tetiana translated for her mother.

Ukrainians who've found refuge in the Tampa Bay region said while they miss home, they're grateful for the support provided by the people at the church.

Snizhana Korobchenko said she left everything behind in Odesa before eventually finding refuge in the local area.

Korobchenko was determined to do everything it took to keep her 5-year-old daughter safe.

"I was very, very scared about her," Korobchenko said. "Only here in this church, I really found very great people."

Korobchenko already had distant relatives living in the area, but a message to the church was all it took for her to find the support she was looking for.

"It's like a miracle," Korobchenko said. "God really helped me."

While their futures remain uncertain from the ongoing war, events like over the weekend are a reminder of the strength and support available in the Tampa Bay region to Ukraine.

Organizers from the church have endlessly been collecting supplies and sending monetary donations while continuing to help those who've escaped.

They're hoping the weekend festival also sends a message to people in Ukraine that they're being supported.

"We have to help Ukraine because they are fighting not only for our country but for the whole world," Father Bohdan Barytskyy of the church said.

Twenty percent of the proceeds will go toward helping Ukraine, including the people who've found refuge in the U.S.

If you'd like to help the church's efforts, visit this link.