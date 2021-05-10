USF Football builds home with Habitat for Humanity

The team traded in cleats and pads for shovels and hammers.

TAMPA, Fla — The University of South Florida football team swapped out the turf for some tools to build a dream home.

USF football players helped Habitat for Humanity built one of its newest home Tuesday.

The team wasn't talking football, they were helping a neighbor. The players were divided into different teams painting, shoveling, planting, and doing everything else it takes to make a house a home.

"It means the world to have a group of young men like this that are trying to establish themselves through school and through football—come out, swing a hammer and help other families in our community," a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity said.