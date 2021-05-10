USF Football builds home with Habitat for Humanity

TAMPA, Fla — The University of South Florida football team swapped out the turf for some tools to build a dream home.
USF football players helped Habitat for Humanity built one of its newest home Tuesday.
The team wasn't talking football, they were helping a neighbor. The players were divided into different teams painting, shoveling, planting, and doing everything else it takes to make a house a home.
"It means the world to have a group of young men like this that are trying to establish themselves through school and through football—come out, swing a hammer and help other families in our community," a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity said.
Head coach Jeff Scott said he hopes that once the young men on the team graduate and move forward in life they can look back at this experience and use it to give back in the future.