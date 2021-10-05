USF wants a 'seat at the table' in Tropicana Field redevelopment plans

In addition to proposed retail, housing, hotel, and green spaces, the university would add its footprint with a research facility or hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 86 acres surrounding Tropicana Field will soon be redeveloped, and while plans haven't been finalized, the University of South Florida is jumping into the conversation.

"We have been following very carefully. This is extremely important to the university because we serve the people of Tampa Bay," Dr. Martin Tadlock, the Chancellor of USF St. Petersburg, said.

Tadlock says including USF in the redevelopment plans would benefit the community.

"I know research and innovation is something that the city has indicated they would like to see. Something there that enhances the innovative, technological movement forward," Tadlock said.

The university pitched its concept of a "Tech Campus" in a letter to St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman.

The mayor wasn't available for an interview, but said in a statement:

"The redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site has and will continue to involve many stakeholders in our community. As such, Mayor Kriseman was pleased to receive this correspondence from the University of South Florida and sees it as just the latest example of the broad interest in the site and another reason why we must keep moving forward."

Kriseman announced the city was close to choosing a developer to redevelop the site back in May. Developers Sugar Hill and Midtown have proposals for whether the Rays stay or go.

"These two that we've narrowed it down to I think fit what we're looking for best," Kriseman said.

In addition to proposed retail, housing, hotel, and green spaces, USF would add its footprint with a research facility or hospital. Either option would help the university expand.

"We're in the middle of the innovation district of St. Petersburg. We're surrounded by existing facilities that do not belong to us. We have the regional airport right next door, we have the water on one side, so we don't have a lot of space available here on this campus to go up or to go out," Tadlock said.

Tadlock says no financial commitment to the site has been made yet. In terms of a plan, the city says a single developer won't be chosen for a few months.