USF wants in on Tropicana Field redevelopment plans

The city of St. Petersburg still has not narrowed down which company will redevelop the 86 acres of land surrounding Tropicana Field.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg still has not narrowed down which company will redevelop the 86 acres of land surrounding Tropicana Field. But, whatever the city decides, the University of South Florida says it wants to be a part of the plans.

In a letter sent to St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, USF Interim President Rhea Law said the school – as well as USF Health and Tampa General Hospital – is interested in having conversations with developers to set aside some of the land for educational and research facilities.

Law called the concept "Tech Campus."

"The importance of workforce development, higher education, medical research and innovation are all key factors in our decision to participate in this process," the letter read.

The idea is still in the early stages, and the university is asking the city for more time to put the plans together.

In May, Kriseman said the list of companies vying for a chance to redevelop the site was narrowed down to two.

Sugar Hill and Midtown development groups have both created proposals under two different scenarios: with a stadium and without one. This is to cover all outcomes in the case the Tampa Bay Rays relocate from their home in downtown St. Petersburg when their lease expires in 2027.

The Midtown proposal includes retail space, a hotel, a conference center and green-certified housing, including at least 1,000 lower and moderate-income units. Midtown's proposal also says it will support $30 million for public parks and bring 16,000 to 20,000 construction jobs.