USF says it will return to full in-person learning on campus for fall 2021

The school says it will begin the transition starting in the summer.

TAMPA, Fla. — A move to return to "normal." The University of South Florida says it will fully transition back to in-person learning and on-campus activities for its fall 2021 semester.

USF President Steve Currall made the announcement Wednesday in a message to students, faculty and staff.

The university said in a release it plans to begin the transition during its summer 2021 semester by "significantly" increasing its number of in-person classes, particularly the schools session beginning June 28.

Currall says the university will continue to monitor the advice of health and infectious disease experts and government agencies moving forward and will make changes accordingly.

“The University of South Florida continues to closely monitor public health data and to prioritize the health and safety of our university community,” Currall said in a statement. “As we navigate these next important steps, I wish to express my thanks for the many ways that USF continues to demonstrate a commitment to community. I’m grateful for the hard work, dedication and continued vigilance of our students, faculty and staff.”

The school says it will "actively work" with employees to help them return to in-person duties and responsibilities.

Online classes will still be available to students, similar to the school's offerings prior to the pandemic, USF says.

“We are encouraged by the latest information and modeling that provides an increasingly optimistic outlook for a return to more in-person activities sometime this summer and by the fall,” said Donna J. Petersen, chair of the USF COVID-19 Task Force and dean of the USF College of Public Health in a statement. “While it makes sense to plan for the summer and fall semesters now, in the coming months we must remain vigilant and committed to safe practices, including wearing face coverings and physical distancing, in order to get ahead of the virus and drive down the numbers more quickly.”

You can watch Currall's full message here.