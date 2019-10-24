PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say they’ve been investigating a woman’s report that she was groped by a “scare actor” at Scream-a geddon in Dade City.

The woman says it happened on Oct. 3rd in one of the interactive parts of scream-a-geddon.

The sheriff’s office says they investigated it as a battery and turned the results over to the state attorney’s office.



10News spoke with Lauren Klink, who says the actor got too close and then started touching her inappropriately. That’s when she says she asked him to stop.



“When he squeezed my butt, that’s when alarm ran through my body and I thought ‘this should not be happening,'” Klink said.



“That’s when I looked and him and said ‘no, I’m good’ because I knew I had to say something,” she explained.



She says after she tried to leave, he pulled her back and touched her again.

We reached out to Scream-a-geddon for comment. They sent us a statement which reads in part, “Scream-a-geddon continues to fully cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office on this investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. We take these matters very seriously. Our organization does thorough background checks on every employee.”



The sheriff’s office did not file charges and turned the case over to the state attorney.

