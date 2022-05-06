x
Young woman found dead by Tampa road

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A young woman was found dead along the side of the road Friday morning in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators say it happened around 3:15 a.m. near the area of W. Floribraska Avenue and N. Ola Avenue. 

Police say shots were reportedly fired in that location, prompting officers to respond. When officers arrived, they say they found a young woman dead by the road. 

A homicide investigation is now underway. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

