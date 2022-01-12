2 Floridians start 2022 $1 million richer after winning big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Both winners decided to receive their winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $795,000.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two Floridians are starting 2022 as millionaires after claiming the top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lori Kellington, 56, of Fort Lauderdale and Wanda Cortez-Tapia, 55, of Crescent City both played the $1,000,00 Holiday Winnings scratch-Off game. They decided to receive their winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The ticket Kellington purchased was from a Winn-Dixie on North Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderale. Tapia's ticket was bought at a Circle K on U.S. Highway 17 in Pierson.

Both stores will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the tickets.