Lakeland man wins $1 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAKELAND, Fla — A Lakeland man found a pot of gold after purchasing a scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket, claiming a $1 million prize.
Dean Mills, 46, of Lakeland, played the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
The ticket was purchased from Publix on Shepherd Road in Mulberry, Florida. The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Gold Rush Limited features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, in addition to other tickets that range from $1,000 to $100,000 prizes.