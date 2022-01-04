x
Polk County

Lakeland man wins $1 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

The winner, Dean Mills, chose his winning ticket from a Publix in Mulberry, Florida.
Credit: Florida Lottery
Gold Rush Limited - Florida Lottery winner

LAKELAND, Fla — A Lakeland man found a pot of gold after purchasing a scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket, claiming a $1 million prize.

Dean Mills, 46, of Lakeland, played the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. 

The ticket was purchased from Publix on Shepherd Road in Mulberry, Florida. The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. 

Gold Rush Limited features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, in addition to other tickets that range from $1,000 to $100,000 prizes.

