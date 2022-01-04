Lakeland man wins $1 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

The winner, Dean Mills, chose his winning ticket from a Publix in Mulberry, Florida.

LAKELAND, Fla — A Lakeland man found a pot of gold after purchasing a scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket, claiming a $1 million prize.

Dean Mills, 46, of Lakeland, played the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The ticket was purchased from Publix on Shepherd Road in Mulberry, Florida. The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.