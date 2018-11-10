Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth an estimated $548 million with a cash payout option of $309.2 million.

It is the third largest drawing in Mega Millions' history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions drawing are about 1 in 258.9 million.

Here are five things more likely to happen than winning the drawing:

1. Odds of getting killed by a lightning strike

The National Weather Service said lightning kills about 47 people in the U.S. each year. With about 325.7 million people living in America, the average person in the U.S. has about a 1 in 6.93 million chance of getting killed by lightning.

2. Odds of being dealt a royal flush in poker

The odds of being dealt a royal flush in poker are about 1 in 649,740.

3. Odds of being killed in a shark attack

It depends on whom you ask, but a researcher at Tulane University ran the numbers. There's about a 1 in 8 million chance of getting killed in a shark attack.

4. Odds of death by a vending machine

On average, about two people in the U.S. are crushed to death underneath a vending machine each year. The average person in the U.S. has about a 1 in 126.85 million chance of death by a vending machine.

5. Odds of dying from being left-handed

More than 2,500 left-handed people are killed each year around the world from using equipment left for right-handed people. Mirror UK reports the right-handed power saw is the most deadly item. There's a 1 in 4.4 million chance of a land-handed person getting killed from using a right-handed product.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize, ranging from the jackpot down to $2. You can play Mega Millions in 46 localities: 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Note: CBS News contributed to this story.

