Wimauma man claims $1M prize playing scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man's day got a whole lot better after he claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Roman Rodriguez of Wimauma traveled to the Lottery's Tampa District Office for his winnings from the "500X THE CASH" scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

The 61-year-old bought his winning ticket from RaceTrac, located at 5220 Cypress Preserve Drive in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!" Florida Lottery leaders explain in a news release.