Tampa man wins $1 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man won $1 million on a $5 scratch-off game.
Rafik Nessim, 65, lucked out with the top prize in the Bonus Triple Match game after buying the ticket from Excel Food & Gas on South Dale Mabry Highway near West Bay Avenue.
Nessim chose to receive his payout as a one-time, lump-sum of $875,000, according to the Florida Lottery.
Scratch-off games make up about 75 percent of the Florida Lottery's ticket sales. The organization says such games generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The gas station that sold Nessim's winning ticket will get a $2,000 commission for selling the scratch-off.
- A controversial Florida law put him behind bars for 14 years. He just walked free.
- Lasting legacy: Earnhardt's death 20 years ago saved lives, forced change
- Manatee County Commissioner who admitted to handpicking vaccine zip codes also added her name to the list
- Pinellas deputy hit and killed by suspected drunk driver, sheriff says
- 'The decline is real': Here are the 4 reasons COVID-19 cases could be dropping so quickly in Florida
- Genealogists work to help African Americans trace enslaved ancestors
- Attorney General: Cult leader sentenced to 30 years for toddler's murder
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter