Tampa man wins $1 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man won $1 million on a $5 scratch-off game.

Rafik Nessim, 65, lucked out with the top prize in the Bonus Triple Match game after buying the ticket from Excel Food & Gas on South Dale Mabry Highway near West Bay Avenue.

Nessim chose to receive his payout as a one-time, lump-sum of $875,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

Scratch-off games make up about 75 percent of the Florida Lottery's ticket sales. The organization says such games generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The gas station that sold Nessim's winning ticket will get a $2,000 commission for selling the scratch-off.