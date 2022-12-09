Tampa woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off

TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa woman turned $20 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket.
Hanh Tran, 47, won big on the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.
Tran bought the winning ticket from the Citgo gas station on Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winner.
GOLD RUSH LIMITED launched in September 2021 and features prizes up to $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65, according to the Florida lottery.
Scratch-off games accounted for about 77% of all Florida Lottery ticket sales from 2021-2022.