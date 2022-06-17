Video: Car with anti-Trump bumper sticker crashes into pro-Trump store with worker inside

The driver was hospitalized. Nobody else was injured.

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts have launched an investigation after a car crashed into a pro-Trump business Thursday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the New England for Trump store in Easton, which is about 30 miles south of Boston.

Video shows a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta plow through a wall, missing an employee standing a few feet away. The worker was not hurt, and nobody else was inside at the time.

Police say the driver was a 46-year-old man from the nearby town of Raynham. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Massachusetts-based Enterprise News reports the driver's car had a bumper sticker critical of former President Donald Trump and included photos.

NBC Boston says the shop that was hit sells hats, shirts and other Trump-related merchandise. There was extensive damage to the building, but store owner Keith Lambert told the TV station "what matters is that everyone's safe."

The local news outlet reports Lambert opened a chain of stores in late 2019. There are shops in several towns, including Easton. Dayton television station WKEF says there are also locations in at least four other states.

The Easton store is part of a strip mall. It's connected to a hair business, a nail salon and restaurants – none of which appear to have been damaged.

Police are still looking into the matter and have not announced any charges or citations against the driver.