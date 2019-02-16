IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. — If you nail this forecast, more than a thousand bucks could be yours.

An orange 1998 Saturn sedan sitting atop a layer of ice and snow in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will go crashing down into a caved-in mine. The question is, when will it?

The Rotary Club of Iron Mountain-Kingsford is offering $1,500 for the person who most accurately guesses the month, date and time the car plunges to its icy fate into the Chaplin Pit.

A $10 entry fee allows three guesses, with proceeds benefiting local projects in the area, according to the organization's website.

The site also features a live webcam to catch the fall in action.

Weekend low temperatures bottom out to around zero degrees, so it will be some time before the ice beneath the car begins to crack. For comparison, here are the dates and times from previous years in which the car fell through:

2018: 10:40 a.m. on April 26

2017: 4:07 p.m. on April 2

2016: 1:57 p.m. on March 17

2015: 5:41 p.m. on April 4

The car is environmentally friendly, with most parts and fluids removed, including the battery, engine, transmission, power train, radiator, heater hoses and more. The Rotary Club says other car contaminates, such as oils and road grime, have been removed, as well.

A steel wire rope is attached to the car and will be used to pull it out of the mine.

Participants in the contest must be 18 years old and older.

