Luke Combs announces 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour' in 2024

Luke Combs is using a Ticketmaster-verified fan registration process similar to Taylor Swift.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs will embark on a stadium tour for a third-straight year in 2024.

The country music superstar announced his "Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour" will visit 13 cities for 25 concerts next summer.

The 2024 tour will feature stadium shows in Milwaukee, Buffalo, University Park, Jacksonville, San Antonio, Santa Clara, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Maryland, Cincinnati, and Houston.

Combs will use a Ticketmaster verified fan registration process, similar to what Taylor Swift used, to allow first access to presale tickets. Registration is open through Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 p.m. MT.

"When I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own setlist," Combs said. "I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows. I can’t wait to see y’all on the road next year!"

Opening acts on various dates will include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour 2024

4/12 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Field

4/13 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Field

4/19 – Buffalo, NY at Highmark Stadium

4/20 – Buffalo, NY at Highmark Stadium

4/27 – University Park, PA at Beaver Stadium

5/03 – Jacksonville, FL at EverBank Stadium

5/04 – Jacksonville, FL at EverBank Stadium

5/10 – San Antonio, TX at Alamodome

5/11 – San Antonio, TX at Alamodome

5/17 – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

5/18 – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

5/31 – Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

6/01 – Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

6/07 – Salt Lake City, UT at Rice-Eccles Stadium

6/08 – Salt Lake City, UT at Rice-Eccles Stadium

6/14 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

6/15 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

7/14 – Craven, SK at Country Thunder Saskatchewan

7/19 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

7/20 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

7/26 – Landover, MD at FedExField

7/27 – Landover, MD at FedExField

8/02 – Cincinnati, OH at Paycor Stadium

8/03 – Cincinnati, OH at Paycor Stadium

8/09 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

8/10 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

