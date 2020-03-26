OKLAHOMA CITY — When the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City temporarily closed its doors to the public, its head of security got to work tackling a new challenge: social media.

His name is Tim, and while he admits be might be a little green to social media and sharing so-called "content" he is taking up his new responsibilities with pride.

Since Tim and his team are still patrolling the museum and its grounds, they can snap photos of the exhibits inside. Tim takes the museum's followers on tours through its empty hallways and shows them all the cool displays.

And, if getting to see what the museum has to offer wasn't enough -- Tim's posts are full of wholesome dad jokes and a transparent look at him trying to make social media work.

You know it's him because he will end his post with, "Thanks, Tim."

Reading his posts is a lot like striking gold, internet gold, that is.

